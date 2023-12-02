David Lynch's wife has filed for divorce.

The 'Twin Peaks' filmmaker has been married to Emily Stofle for 14 years but she's now taking steps to officially end their union.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Emily is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter and wants the 77-year-old director to be granted visitation rights.

Emily, who is David's fourth wife, is also seeking spousal support and attorney's fees.

It is not believed the pair had a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

The 'Mulholland Drive' filmmaker was previously married to Peggy Lynch from 1967 to 1974, Mary Fisk from 1977 to 1987 and Mary Sweeney from 2006 to 2007.

David and Emily married in 2009, three years after she appeared in his 2006 movie 'Inland Empire'. The 'Ted Bundy' actress also starred in the 2017 'Twin Peaks' TV series.

David famously made the 1984 movie 'Dune' and because he still regards the project as a "heartache" and a "total failure", he previously insisted he had "zero interest" in seeing Denis Villeneuve's version of the story, which is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have zero interest in 'Dune' ... it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut.

"I've told this story a billion times.

"It's not the film I wanted to make.

"I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me."

Asked whether he'll be watching the film, he insisted: "I said I've got zero interest."