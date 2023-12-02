Paul Cattermole was "so excited" to reunite with S Club before his death.

The late pop star - who died of heart failure earlier this year aged just 46 - shot to fame along with Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh and former member Hannah Spearritt as part of the 'Reach' hitmakers in the 1990s but ahead of their US tour, Bradley has admitted that the tragic singer was the one who was looking forward to their comeback the most.

Bradley told E! News: "He was so excited, probably the most excited out of all of us actually so it's really sad that he passed. But the concert is a tribute to Paul, so he's very much in the show."

Meanwhile, lead singer Jo admitted explained that she has learned to "appreciate" her bandmates more than ever in the wake of Paul's death and admitted that she had taken his "presence" for granted while he was alive.

She said: "You don't really think about it obviously when you're together and you take it for granted, and we just miss that presence that is gone. I think it's also made the rest of us really bond together more than ever and appreciate each other a lot more moving forward."

In the years after their initial success, Paul experienced financial difficulties and had to sell his BRIT Award to make ends meet.

The group recently completed their 'Good Times' reunion tour across the UK and it has now been revealed that when Paul's brother Colin went to see the show at London's O2 Arena, the band were able to give the award to him.

In November, wrote on Instagram: "This experience was not only surreal and emotional for me but also for my other brother, my wife, and Paul’s closest friends who shared the evening with us.