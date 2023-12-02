Melissa Joan Hart's husband "ignores" her on-screen romances.

The 47-year-old actress has been married to Mark Wilkerson since 2003 and has Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 11, with him but revealed that her husband doesn't "pay attention" to what she does on-screen and barely even looks at her social media.

Asked how her husband feels when she kisses someone else on screen, she told UsWeekly: "He ignores all that. Luckily, he doesn’t pay attention to that stuff. He rarely looks at my social media or anything like that."

The former 'Clarissa Explains It All' star also admitted that she and her husband are trying to communicate better with each other.

She said: "We’re trying to be careful about how we talk to each other and just trying to lean into each other a little bit more to support [each other] as a team.

"And especially with teenagers, we’re learning a lot about not letting the kids be, like, ‘Well, dad said I could go.’ Saying things like, ‘Well, I’m going to go talk to your dad. We’re going to decide this together,’ instead of, ‘I don’t know, go ask your dad

Meanwhile, Melissa - who famously acted out a high school romance with Harvey Kinkle (Nate Ritchert) when she took on the title role in the 1990s sitcom 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' and then played a councilwoman who fell in love with her kids' nanny (Joey Lawrence) in 'Melissa and Joey' - wishes that she could get her family to watch her 2007 festive movie 'Holiday in Handcuffs', where she plays a waitress a customer she has a crush on.

She said: "I wish they would watch 'Holiday in Handcuffs'. That’s my favourite Christmas movie I’ve ever done, but I can’t get them to watch it. It’s so funny."