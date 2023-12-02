Kylie Minogue once "got the sack" from a video rental store.

The 55-year-old pop superstar shot to fame in the late 1980s as Charlene Mitchelle in Aussie soap opera 'Neighbours' before breaking out into a music career but revealed that the "only real job" she has ever had was in retail and she was dismissed after giving a customer far too much change.

Speaking live on stage at the Royal Albert Hall during a Q+A segment at a taping of her upcoming ITV special 'An Audience with Kylie', she said: "It was at a corner video store. It was probably 100 metres from our house.

"This is before Blockbuster. That is the only real job I have ever had. I think I only lasted a couple of weeks.

"A customer came back and said, ‘I think you gave me too much change’. I gave him 20 bucks more and bless him, he brought it back. Then I got the sack!"

The 'Spinning Around' legend - who is the elder sister of 'All I Wanna Do' singer Dannii - also revealed that once whilst growing up in Melbourne, she attempted to sneak out of the window and go on a night out only for her sibling to "dob [her] in" to their parents.

She said: "I was 13 when I sneaked out of the bedroom window. My sister dobbed me in and I was caught down the bowling alley. It is a dramatic story!"

The 'Tension' hitmaker first had her own special of the series that sees celebrities host a revue-style show in front of a specially-invited audience in 2001 to celebrate the release of her album 'Light Years' but will be seen screen starring in her second episode of the show on Sunday 10 December.