Winston Marshall is set to wed for the second time.

The former Mumford Sons banjo player - who was married to 'Glee' actress Dianna Agron from 2016 to 2020 - has reportedly proposed to Spectator USA journalist Melissa Chen and the pair are planning to tie the knot next year.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "They’re planning a lavish ceremony and a massive wedding party."

Winston, 35, and Dianna, 37, tied the knot in Morocco in 2016 and officially split in 2020, although they had reportedly been living apart since the previous year.

An insider told Us Weekly at the time: "They have been living separately since last year. [Dianna] is dating."

Meanwhile, Winston had a dramatic exit from Mumford Sons in 2021 after 14 years, following the controversy he courted for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.

Although Winston stands by his tweet, he admitted he was sorry that his bandmates were held to account for his beliefs.

He wrote on Medium: "To call me 'fascist' was ludicrous beyond belief. I've had plenty of abuse over the years. I'm a banjo player after all. But this was another level.

"And, owing to our association, my friends, my bandmates, were getting it, too. It took me more than a moment to understand how distressing this was for them.

"Despite being four individuals we were, in the eyes of the public, a unit. Furthermore it's our singer's [Marcus Mumford] name on the tin.

"That name was being dragged through some pretty ugly accusations, as a result of my tweet.

"The distress brought to them and their families that weekend I regret very much. I remain sorry for that. Unintentionally, I had pulled them into a divisive and totemic issue."

However, Winston revealed his bandmates stood by him and encouraged him to remain in the band.

He said: "Emotions were high. Despite pressure to nix me they invited me to stay with the band.

"That took courage, particularly in the age of so-called 'cancel culture'. I made an apology and agreed to take a temporary step back."

Winston ultimately decided to leave the band in order to avoid having to "self-censor" and so that he could protect his bandmates.

He said: "For me to speak about what I've learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble.

"My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that.

"I could stay and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I've already felt that beginning.

"The only way forward is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.

"I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt their stars will shine long into the future."