The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly won't be invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding.

Although Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, was once so close to Prince Harry that he is said to be one of the godparents to Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie, he reportedly won't invite them to his upcoming nuptials to Olivia Henson, due to the ongoing royal "drama".

Hugh is also godfather to Prince William’s son Prince George, 10, and King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are also set to attend the wedding.

A friend of William and Harry's told The Sunday Times newspaper: "It's incredibly sad it has come to this.

"Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but believes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding.

"He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness."

A spokesman for Prince Harry said: "We are not in a position to comment on the guest list," while Buckingham Palace also declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the rift between Prince Harry and his family have deepened after the publication of 'Endgame', a new book about the royals by Omid Scobie.

Duchess Meghan previously claimed unnamed relatives of Harry had expressed "concerns" about the skin tone of their son Prince Archie, now four, when she was pregnant, and a Dutch translation of the author's new book had to be pulled from shelves earlier this week when it seemingly named the previously-undisclosed two people involved in the conversations.

However, Omid claimed he is "frustrated" by what has happened and insisted he isn't responsible for the names of the alleged culprits - who were identified in the UK by Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show - being leaked.

Speaking on 'This Morning', he said: "I had never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version.

"I'm obviously frustrated, I wouldn't say I'm upset about it because obviously I'd been working in a bubble of no emotion for the last 10 days'. "

The author insisted he had never used the word "racist" to describe the royals but had described the incident as "unconscious bias" in his book.

Omid also dismissed suggestions he is "Meghan's mouthpiece".

He said: "I'm not their friend. I have never sat down with Meghan privately for interviews, I have never exchanged information with Meghan, I'm not in their private world."