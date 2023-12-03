Britney Spears celebrated her 42nd birthday with her mother and brother.

The popstar threw a party on Friday (01.12.23) to mark her big day and her mother Lynne Spears, and brother, Bryan Spears, both attended the bash.

A source told PEOPLE: "Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family."

However, there was some drama at the party, as Britney was forced to leave early in order to rush her dog to the vet, according to TMZ.

Britney was then spotted dashing to a nearby gas station, in a picture obtained by the outlet.

Britney later returned to the veterinary clinic and took to Instagram to reassure her fans that Snow, her Maltese pooch, was fine.

She wrote: "Don't worry about Snow she's fine. I went to the emergency vet in the middle of the night with [friend and manager] Cade [Hudson]'s shoes and clothes in a hurry.

"I literally look like the girl in 'All Dogs Go to Heaven' dressed up like a man being told to take bets!!!"

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the 'Gimme More' hitmaker was worried that her ex-husband Sam Asghari would try to take their dogs upon their divorce.

But TMZ reported that the pair decided their Doberman, Porsha, who he bought for Britney in October 2021 as a protection dog, will be his and she will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker then acquired Snow following the breakdown of her marriage.

Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, Britney wrote on Instagram: “Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it !!!”

She said in the video: “Let me show them how tiny you are.

“Say ‘hi’ Snow!”