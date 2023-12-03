Will Smith joked he "started making my own problems" because life was going too well.

The 55-year-old actor - who received a 10-year ban in 2022 from the Academy Awards for slapping Chris Rock on stage - admitted he has made "tons of mistakes", but with the help of Quincy Jones, he is trying to "win as a human".

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, he said: "I love puzzles, I love problems. Yeah, so I started making my own problems. Life is going too well.

I have made tons of mistakes. Quincy has always made himself available,” Smith said. “He wants me to win as a human. He is devoted to me as a human, not just as an artist.

“Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you. Because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more. “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. … I want you to feel good. And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Will said he is always open to learning.

He said: "I am a steadier. The important thing in life for me is that I continuously learn. I have studied the stories that last for thousands of years.”

And, Will also revealed that he is working on a sequel to 'I Am Legend' with Michael B Jordan, saying: "I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. I can’t tell you any more."

However, he did share that the original DVD included an alternate ending showing that his character lived and added: "So we are going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived."