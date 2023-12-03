Ozzy Osbourne is determined to go back on tour if his health improves.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who is set to turn 75 in December, has been forced to cancel a string of his gigs in the wake of a string of agonising surgeries and his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

But he told Rolling Stone: “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will.

“But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really (annoyed) with myself, the doctors, and the world.

“But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’”

Ozzy also admitted he gets infuriated when every one of his movements is linked by the media to the rare – and mild – version of Parkinson’s he is fighting.

He said: “I’m getting (annoyed) reading the papers, and they’re saying things like, ‘Ozzy is fighting his last battle’. ‘He’s sung his last ‘Paranoid’’.

“You know, I don’t even think about Parkinson’s that much.

“Every time I scratch my (bum), they put it down to Parkinson’s!”

Ozzy also said in the chat he fears he could end up looking like a dwarf if he is turned into a hologram.

He told Rolling Stone the idea of doing an ABBA-style tour as a 3D projection of himself is not on the cards as he hated seeing an 18-inch tall version of Frank Sinatra as a hologram at an event with his wife Sharon, 71.

When asked about the prospect of touring as a hologram, he said: “Well, Sharon took me to some birthday thing a few years ago, and I was sitting at the front of this marquee, and suddenly the lights go down, and a Frank Sinatra hologram appeared.

“It was 18 inches tall! I just turned to her and said, ‘What is that?’ I just cracked up laughing at it.”