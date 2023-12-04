Sean Astin refuses to “begrudge” his good fortune of being a ‘nepo baby’.

The 52-year-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor – whose mum is Oscar winner Patty Duke and stepdad is ‘The Adams Family’ star John Astin – has a net worth of $30 million after starring in movies including ‘The Goonies’ as a child actor.

He told Page Six when fans ask him how he got his start in Hollywood, he always answers: “Nepotism.”

Sean’s first onscreen appearance was in the 1981 TV movie ‘Please Don’t Hit Me, Mom’ in which he played an eight-year-old child with an abusive mother played by his real-life mum Patty.

He added to Page Six about getting a massive leg-up in Hollywood thanks to his famous parents: “Listen, it’s just true. Life is hard, work is hard. Finding your way in the world is hard. So when people have some good fortune, I don’t begrudge that.

“And I don’t begrudge myself having been born into a family where I was given a lot.

“I also feel that that comes with a lot of responsibility that you have the opportunity to embrace or not.”

Sean appeared aged 13 as Mikey in ‘The Goonies’, and has played Winona Ryder’s boyfriend in a season of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’.

He also said about how he is generally beloved at ComicCons for his roles: “I’ve spent many weekends a year going to places where people (give me) feedback, how important those films are to them and how much they mean.

“I’m grateful, I’m always grateful.”

He added about his upbringing: “I was raised by a mother, Patty Duke, who had such an easy connection with people everywhere, everywhere she went.

“Such a normal way of communicating. And it was so disarming for people. That was my experience as a little child, watching an impact that people could have with each other. And I think in some way my life just sort of emulates that in a strange way.”