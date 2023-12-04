Liam Payne is ready to return to the spotlight.

The 'Strip That Down' singer spent time in a wellness clinic in the US last year and in September, he was rushed to hospital after falling ill while on holiday in Italy, just weeks after he was treated for a serious kidney infection, but now he's feeling back to his best and excited to share new music with fans.

He wrote in a newsletter sent to his loyal supporters: "Hey everyone. Just wanted to send an email checking in and saying hi - it's been a while!

"I’ve been travelling a lot and feeling in a much better state health-wise. I really needed the break.”

However, the 30-year-old singer didn't share many details about his return to the public eye.

He simply teased: "There's so much I can't talk about right now that's coming up but you'll all find out soon enough."

Liam's update comes a few weeks after it was reported he had been shooting his comeback music video in Ireland ahead of his chart comeback next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Liam flew to Ireland in October to film the video, but while fans saw him out and about he managed to keep the shoot under wraps.

"Initially the release was for the end of 2023 but with Liam being admitted to hospital in September the timeline has been pushed back."

The former One Direction singer is now planning to drop his new single "in the first few months of 2024" and is excited about what's to come.

The source added: "He's now doing great and the plan is to drop the comeback single in the first few months of 2024. After a lot of searching he's finally found his sound."