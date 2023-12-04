Sylvester Stallone has been awarded a key to the city of Philadelphia to mark 'Rocky''s 47th anniversary.

The Hollywood actor's 1976 film is set in the Pennsylvania city and a key scene was filmed on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art which have become intrinsically linked to the character of Rocky Balboa and even feature a statue of the fictional boxer - and Stallone returned to spot on

Sunday (03.12.23) which was named 'Rocky Day' to celebrate the anniversary.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at the steps, he declared: "You get to the top, you feel inspired, you feel special, hopeful, happy, and most of all, proud of yourself."

Stallone went on to reiterate the film's positive message, adding: "Life is a fight. It’s a tough fight and get ready. You’re going to win some and you’re gonna lose a lot.

"But the real victory is in never giving up and going the distance for yourself, your loved ones, and standing at the top of these steps you’re reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching."

During the visit, Stallone also cut the ribbon on a new 'Rocky'-themed shop which has opened close to the steps and the statue - which was erected in 2006.

The actor is believed to have donated $100,000 to get the shop off the ground and a percentage of the first year's sales will go to support the restoration of the Art Museum’s East Terrance and the 'Rocky' steps.

Speaking prior to the event, Stallone admitted he feels touched that the people of Philadelphia still have so much love for the character.

He said in a statement: "This day is an amazing day for me, and the people who have taken in Rocky into their hearts. When I come to Philly and stand on the steps, it touches my soul like it did when I was a child.

"This is a very special place in a very special city … Believe me, there’s no other place like it in the world!”