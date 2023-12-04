Cat Deeley's top beauty tips include a £10 mascara and celery juice for breakfast.

The 47-year-old TV presenter has opened up about her diet and beauty routine revealing she starts her day with a glass of celery juice with ginger and cucumber, tries to stick to a Mediterranean-style diet and avoids processed foods as much as she can.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "When it comes to food I think you can’t go wrong with the Mediterranean diet, and the more you can stay away from processed food the better – anything that can exist for a year without going off can’t be good for you ... I don’t really have breakfast – just a celery juice with ginger and cucumber and then a cup of coffee at around 10am."

Cat also revealed her favourite beauty products include a high street mascara by L'Oreal and she uses Kerastase shampoo and conditioner to keep her hair looking healthy.

She added to the outlet: "I love L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara – it outperforms all the posher ones."

The TV star also revealed she tries to avoid wearing too much make-up because she worries it can be ageing, but she does love lip liners by Charlotte Tilbury and Yves Saint Laurent's Touche Eclat highlighter pen.

Instead of coating her lips in gloss, Cat swaps it for something more nourishing by using Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream instead.

She also explained her eyebrows have been left looking thin and sad after over-plucking them during her younger years so she has a new treatment to make them look fuller.

Cat added: "During the 1990s I plucked my brows into oblivion, so now I get them laminated. It’s like the reverse of a perm – they are made straighter so that they end up looking fuller and fluffier. I need to make the most of the three hairs I have left."