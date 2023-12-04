Jane Fonda would only be interested in taking a lover if they were 20 years old.

The 85-year-old actress - who was previously married to director Roger Vadim, activist Tom Hayden and CNN founder Ted Turner - insisted she isn't looking for love anymore but hilariously admitted if she did look for a potential partner, they'd have to be much younger because she doesn't like "old skin".

Speaking on the ‘Absolutely Not’ podcast, Jane - who turns 86 later this month - said: “I’m done, I’m over, I’m 86 years old, even in the dark I wouldn’t want to be naked in front of anybody.

“And here’s another thing, I’m ashamed to say this, if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20. Because I don’t like old skin.

“And consequently, I don’t want to foist that on anybody else. I assume other people are like me, I just don’t like old skin.”

However, while she is happy to "ogle" younger men, the 'Grace and Frankie' star insisted she has no plans to act on her urges because she "disapproves" when she sees older men dating very young women.

She explained: “I disapprove of 86-year-old men with 20-year-old women, so I’m not going to repeat it. I can ogle them, and I can’t pretend that I don’t get turned on if I see a certain kind of a person, but no, no, no, I don’t want to force that on anybody.”

The 'Barbarella' actress admitted she only surrounds herself with friends that are much younger than her but insisted she never notices the age gap.

She said: “At 86, if I didn’t have female friends, I don’t know...I don’t know. And they’re all younger than me, I don’t have friends my age.

”When I’m with my girlfriends, I don’t think about that they’re younger than me."