Jay Leno is refusing to give up riding motorcycles despite cheating death in a nasty accident.

The 73-year-old TV star suffered a number of painful injuries including a broken collarbone, shattered ribs and cracked kneecaps when he fell off a vintage bike last January just months after he was badly burned in a garage fire while working one one of his classic cars - but Jay is adamant he won't be hanging up his helmet anytime soon.

He told ETOnline.com: "It my outlook on life] hasn't changed it at all,. Once a man hits 40, you can't convince him of anything else.

"I'm still riding motorcycles. I'm still falling off, I'm still working on cars. No, once a guy learns [something], you can't teach him new tricks."

When asked where he sees himself in the future, Jay joked: "Oh, riding motorcycles and falling off!"

Jay previously opened up about his bike crash in an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal, revealing: "That [the garage fire] was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps ... But I’m OK. I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend."

He went on to add of the crash: "I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.

"The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

Jay then joked: "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free. After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down."