KSI is proud of the way he performed in his loss to Tommy Fury.

The YouTuber was beaten by his fellow influencer in a scrappy contest in October and takes pride in the way he was able to compete against an experienced boxer - even though he felt deeply upset by the defeat at the time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel for the first time since the bout, KSI said: "I feel much better, in terms of the Tommy Fury fight, I feel like I've come out better, much better than he is, I would much rather be in my position than his, but it's nice to know that my fight with Tommy Fury will be the biggest fight he'll ever have in his life.

"The fact that Tommy Fury was unable to knockout a YouTuber who has been boxing for about three years is actually hilarious.

"Tommy has essentially been boxing all his life and he struggled to even jab me, even with everything in his favour like the venue, the weight, the rehydration clause, he was able to just balloon to 200lbs on fight night, even with all of that, he wasn't able to get rid of me convincingly."

KSI has vowed to take a break from boxing after the loss and explained to his fans that he has accomplished what he set out to do with his venture into the squared circle.

He said: "But, ultimately, I set out what I wanted to achieve from all of this.

"And that was to show to all of you lot that no matter who you are and where you've come from, you put in the hard work, you graft, stay consistent and you can literally do anything in life."