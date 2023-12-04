Robert De Niro made fun of Billy Crystal's age during the Kennedy Center Honors.

The 'When Harry Met Sally ... ' star was among the honourees at the glittering gala in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night (03.12.23) and he was roasted by De Niro who made a gag about the 75-year-old actor's age which also mocked US President Joe Biden, 81, who was also in the audience.

During his turn on stage at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, De Niro told Crystal: "You’re only 75. That means you’re just about six years away from being the perfect age to be elected president."

President Biden was caught on camera humorously wagging his finger at De Niro from his spot in the audience. The US leader also made light of Crystal's likeability in his own speech in which he joked the actor could beat him at the ballot box.

Biden said: "He promised me he’s not going to primary me. He could win."

Crystal was also celebrated by colleagues and celebrity friends including director Rob Reiner, his 'When Harry Met Sally ... ' co-star Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who performed an original song in his honour.

The stage featured a replica of the diner which featured in a notably saucy scene in Crystal and Ryan's hit movie and the actress said of her co-star: "The scene came really natural to me and I really have Billy to thank for that. I’ve actually never been around anyone who made faking an organism easier."

Other honourees on the night included Queen Latifah, opera star Renee Fleming, Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb and singer/songwriter Dionne Warwick.

Warwick was feted by Debbie Allen, Cynthia Erivo and Ego Nwodim while Fleming received testimonials from pals Christine Baranski and Sigourney Weaver.

Queen Latifah was honoured with performances from Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Monie Love while rapper Missy Elliott told the audience about her friend's determination to succeed. Elliott said: "[Queen Latifah] was saying, ‘You will respect me. I won’t just set the bar. I am the bar'."

Gibb's tribute featured musical numbers by Michael Buble, Little Big Town, Ben Platt and Ariana DeBose.