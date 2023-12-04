‘The Last of Us’ voice actor Jeffrey Pierce claims that the third game doesn’t have a script “in any fashion”.

The franchise, which began with its eponymous title in 2013, received it’s second entry, ‘The Last of Us Part II’ in 2020, and fans have been patiently waiting for the third entry ever since.

According to Jefferey - who voiced Joel’s brother, Tommy Miller - the next chapter in the franchise shouldn’t be expected any time soon.

In an interview with Dexterto, the voice actor revealed that the game’s developer Naughty Dog has not provided him any details on the third instalment yet.

He said: “At this point it’s not something that has begun in any fashion, at least, not that I know of, and I would hate to set myself up to have expectations about what it would be and then have it be something completely different.”

Even so, Jeffery emphasised that he was confident that director Neil Druckmann would deliver a “perfect” game with Part III, and is desperate to see where the story will go.

He said: “I’m going to trust when Neil hands me a script that it’s going to be perfect because that’s the way it’s been up until now.

“I can speak as an audience member more than a cast member and say I can’t wait to play the Last of Us Part III. Hurry up, Neil. Come on, let’s get going.

“And as an actor, I think it’s probably all the same things. But you know, it’ll be what it will be when it is.”