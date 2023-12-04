Sony has sold over 40,000 PlayStation 5 consoles each day in 2023.

The gaming device was released in November 2020, and became an instant success, and in the past three years it has gone on to become one of the most successful home consoles in history.

According to data acquired by Finbold, the console had sold 1,238,109 units a month on average, with the highest recorded sales figure being in March, which reached an impressive 1,898,817 consoles sold.

These figures translate into roughly 40,705 units sold a day on average.

The high-demand for the console three years after its launch can be attributed to the end of the chip shortages, meaning that the PlayStation 5 finally became readily available in stores and online this year, after many struggled to get their hands on the machine in 2020.

As well as the standard console, the Japanese company has also recently unveiled its PlayStation 5 Slim, as well as the PlayStation Portal, which allows users to play their favourite games on the go.

Speaking to AV Watch, Hideaki Nishino, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Senior Vice President, explained that the firm was not interested in competing directly with the Nintendo Switch, and instead insisted that the success of the Portal would be judged in an increase in overall game time.

He said: “Rather than profitability, we want to increase the amount of time we can play with PS5.

“If you can play anywhere, I think some people will definitely spend more time playing games.”