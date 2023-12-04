Florence Pugh was left stunned when she was whacked in the face by an object hurled from a crowd of fans.

The actress, 27, was in São Paulo, Brazil, for a ComicCon event promoting ‘Dune: Part Two’ on a panel on Sunday (03.12.23) alongside her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya when she was struck.

Footage showed the Oscar-nominated ‘Little Women’ looking shocked as an object hit her face at the event as the cast members and director Denis Villeneuve posed for photos before they made their way off the stage.

The actress’ co-stars checked to see if she was alright in the wake of the scary incident – which marks the latest in a series of peltings of celebrities.

Florence had said on the ‘Dune Two’ panel it felt “really, really special” being in the sci-fi sequel, adding about her co-stars: “I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them.

“Coming in here… the power in this room… is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day.”

Fans called the striking of Florence everything from “disgusting” to “disrespectful” on social media.

Last week, singer Ari Lennox, 32, was left traumatised after a concert-goer launched a bottle in her direction while she was performing Wednesday in Inglewood, California, at the Forum.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift, 33, told fans at her show at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires not to throw presents at the stage saying it was a safety risk.

She added: “It really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it's on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much.”

In July, Harry Styles, 29, was also struck by an object launched onstage as he performed in Vienna, Austria.