Jamie Foxx "couldn’t walk" six months ago while battling a mystery illness, and he wouldn't wish what he went through on his "worst enemy".

The 55-year-old actor made his first official public outing since April - when he was struck down by a mystery illness, which stopped the production of his Netflix movie 'Back in Action' - at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements on Monday night (04.12.23).

He received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Los Angeles, as he walked across the stage to accept the Vanguard Award, but admitted it wouldn’t have been possible earlier this year.

Getting emotional while speaking to the audience, he said: "You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago - I couldn’t actually walk.

"I cherish every single minute now - it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over ... when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel - I didn’t see the light."

He then joked: "I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

Jamie admitted he has a "new respect" for his art after taking in numerous films during his recovery.

He said: "I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art.

"I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up."

Jamie hasn't shared many details about his health scare, but admitted in July he went to "hell and back".

He said on Instagram at the time: "I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn't want you to see me like that man.

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."