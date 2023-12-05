Ozzy Osbourne had a "low-key" 75th birthday with his family.

The 'Dreamer' hitmaker was surrounded by his children and grandchildren on his special day on Sunday (03.12.23), with daughter Kelly Osbourne sharing how the rocker spent his birthday.

The 39-year-old presenter posted a rare and sweet family portrait of her baby boy, Sidney, 12 months, sitting on grandfather Ozzy's lap as she and partner Sid Wilson, 46, stood alongside the rest of the Osbourne family.

Kelly wrote alongside a snap of the family: “Yesterday was my Dadda’s birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time. We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together.

“I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod. I love you to the moon and back.”

Ozzy's wife Sharon, 71, was next to her son Jack Osbourne, 38, his wife, Aree Gearhart, 40, and their brood - Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, seven, Minnie, five, and Maple Artemis, 16 months.

The heavy metal icon’s latest birthday milestone comes after the former Black Sabbath frontman recently admitted he believes he's only got, "at best”, another decade left after battling poor health.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying: “I don’t fear dying, but I don’t want to have a long, painful and miserable existence.

“I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer.

“I said to Sharon that I’d smoked a joint recently and she said, ‘What are you doing that for? It’ll kill you!’

“I said, ‘How long do you want me to live for?’ At best, I’ve got 10 years left and, when you’re older, time picks up speed.

“Me and Sharon had our 41st wedding anniversary recently and that’s just unbelievable to me.”

Ozzy is retiring from the road as he continues to battle a rare – but mild – form of Parkinson’s.

But he said it is surgeries following a fall in 2019 that have resulted in his biggest health fights.

An accident dislodged metal rods that had been inserted into his back after a quad bike accident at his home in Buckinghamshire, south-east England, in 2003, and earlier this year, the rocker underwent spinal surgery for a fourth time in a bid to repair another operation – where a tumour was also discovered.

He told Rolling Stone UK magazine: “The second surgery went drastically wrong and virtually left me crippled.

“I thought I’d be up and running after the second and third, but with the last one they put a rod in my spine.

“They found a tumour in one of the vertebrae, so they had to dig all that out too. It’s pretty rough, man, and my balance is (messed) up.”