Kyle Richards will be spending Christmas with Mauricio Umansky.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star split from her spouse - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - in July after almost three decades of marriage.

However, the couple has seemingly been trying to make things work between them.

Speaking to TMZ after a family outing to the popular shopping and dining destination The Grove in Los Angeles, Kyle said she and Mauricio are getting on "good enough to go to The Grove".

The 54-year-old reality star also revealed that she will be spending Christmas with her estranged husband and the children.

Asked about the chances of them getting back together, Kyle told the outlet when she was stopped outside Beverly Glen Deli on Monday (04.12.23) that they are "just taking everything a day at a time."

Kyle recently explained how she "misspoke" when she said she was "going through a divorce".

The socialite caused a stir during a red carpet interview at BravoCon when she suggested they were moving to legally end their marriage.

However, Kyle clarified her comments and insisted she and Mauricio are "still amicable" and haven't been going through divorce proceedings.

Speaking on an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' recorded on stage at BravoCon, Kyle told host Andy Cohen: "I misspoke on the red carpet today.

"Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said 'separated.' And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad."

The TV personality - who also has Farrah, 35, from a previous marriage - insisted she still loves Mauricio and considers their relationship "a success".

She said: "I still consider my marriage to Mauricio a success. We're still a love story. I love him very much."

Earlier at BravoCon, Kyle had insisted she and her estranged husband would always be a family.

She said: "We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens. And we have a very strong family unit."

Kyle admitted she wished they could "fix everything" in their fractured relationship.

She tearfully said: "A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together, and fix everything. Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly."