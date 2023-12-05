The 'Grand Theft Auto VI' (GTA) official trailer released early after it was leaked.

Rockstar North's highly-anticipated title was due to release a trailer Wednesday morning (06.12.23), but the studio decided to drop it early after the video found its way onto social media platform X.

While fans are thrilled to see what Rockstar have in store for them, some developers were hugely disappointed that the trailer was leaked online.

Taking to X, developer Javier Altman bluntly wrote: "This sucks."

He continued in a following post: "I was hoping to watch this for the first time tomorrow along with my fellow teammates and coworkers. I feel we deserved that moment."

Javier's colleague Zara Naveed also shared her dismay for the situation on the social media platform.

In a post, she wrote: "Sad that it came out this way, but couldn’t be more excited to be working on an amazing project with amazing people."

The title, which is expected to release in 2025, was confirmed to be releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, and promised to "push the limits" of what a game can be.

In a statement, Founder of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, teased what players could expect from 'GTA VI'.

He said: “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”