Microsoft is bringing the Seeing AI app to Android.

The tech giant has introduced the service - which narrates a person's surroundings with the goal of helping blind and vision-impaired person read mail, identify products and hear descriptions of photos - to the Google Play Store.

Seeing AI founder Saqib Shaikh wrote in a blog post: "There are over 3 billion active Android users worldwide, and bringing Seeing AI to this platform will provide so many more people in the blind and low vision community the ability to utilize this technology in their everyday lives. "And as additional versions roll out, customer feedback will continue to be critical for new AI-powered enhancements to future versions of the Seeing AI app."

Seeing AI - which involves users pointing their phone's camera to take a picture and then hear a description - currently works in 18 languages, and there are plans to expand that to 36 in 2024.

There are various categories in the app, ranging from Short Text function which speaks the text as it shows up in the camera, while the People feature identifies those around the user.

Scenes will give users a description of a setting they've snapped, with a finger moving across the screen to hear locations of different objects, while Currency identifies money.

The platform also has the ability to identify colours, and read hadnwritten text.