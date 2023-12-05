WhatsApp is now allowing iOS users to share photos and videos in "original quality".

Over summer, the Meta owned messaging platform introduced the option to send HD pictures for iOS, Android and desktop users, but this still meant some there was some compression.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the app is now set to introduce an uncompressed option for iOS users.

Users will need to update to the new WhatsApp version 23.24.73, which is set to roll out "over the coming weeks", although it has already appeared in the App Store.

Once that version has been installed, sending the uncompressed media involves hitting the '+' icon in a chat, selecting 'Document' and then 'choose photo or video' to then select the file you want to send.

As ever, there will be an option to add a caption, and then hit the blue 'send' button.

Files are still limited to 2GB, while photos and videos sent using this format will be displayed as a file icon in your chat history instead of a thumbnail of the image in question.

WhatsApp has also been testing the feature for Android in beta since September, but there isn't a release date set just yet.