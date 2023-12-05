Instagram and Facebook will no longer carry cross-compatible messaging.

From the middle of December, the two Meta owned social media platform's respective messaging services won't be able to connect with cross-platform chats, while existing conversations between the platforms will become 'read only'.

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge: "A few years ago, we introduced a new Messenger experience in Instagram DMs which enabled people to message and call a FB account (Messenger) from an Instagram account and vice versa.

“Starting in mid-December, we will begin removing this feature.

"However, people can continue to message and call their contacts on Facebook, Instagram or Messenger.”

The feature was launched in 2020, with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri claiming the change would help Meta work more effectively, but rolling messaging features out to all products.