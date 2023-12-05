Susan Sarandon has been dropped by a production company amid her anti-Semitism row.

The 77-year-old was cast to appear in PTO Films’ short movie ‘Slipping Away’ – a thriller about a schizophrenic man who “struggles with his own psychosis and his wife’s extramarital affair” – was ditched from a film project being run by the firm after she stunned her industry and fans by spending the past few weeks raging against Israel.

She has most recently been under fire for her latest outburst in the wake of the October 7 massacre by Hamas for saying Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America”.

David Barroso, co-founder of the indie movie production company PTO Films, told Page Six: “As a company, PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon’s views do not reflect the opinions of our organisation.

“We were considering her for a short film, but due to her recent statements, we have decided to pursue other options.”

Susan had been set to play Dr Sylvia Mansfield in ‘Slipping Away’, with the film appearing in her “upcoming” projects list on IMDB under the “pre-production” list.

Susan has also been dropped from her UTA agency as “several staffers” are said to have been “extremely hurt” by her comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A UTA spokesperson told Page Six the business is no longer representing the star, who has been a client of the agency since 2014 and whose beloved movies include ‘Thelma and Louise’.

Susan made her controversial comment about Jews “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America” after she attended a string of rallies in New York tackling the Israel-Hamas conflict – during which she also joined in the chant “From the river to the sea”.

It is a war cry used by pro-Palestinian activists and Hamas that many have blasted as an anti-Semitic demand for the destruction of Israel.