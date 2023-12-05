Cary Grant’s fourth wife Dyan Cannon says God keeps her looking young as she heads towards 90.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who is set to turn 87 in January, had a stormy marriage to Hollywood icon Cary – who died in 1986 aged 82 – from 1965 to 1968.

She told Page Six at The Paley Center for Media on Monday (04.12.23) about the secret to her longevity: “Praying, that’s what keeps me straight. I’m a big God girl.

“After some of the things I’ve been through, I couldn’t make sense out of the world, so I had to go to something that did make sense.

“And what I realised one day – not just believed, I can’t believe because you tell me to believe, I have to understand – and when I came to a place in my understanding is that there really is something bigger than me that protects me and guides me and nourishes me and I believe that.”

Dyan was at The Paley Center to help present the US premiere of Britbox’s ‘Archie’ as part of PaleyLive NY.

The mini-series is based on her first husband Cary’s life, which included five marriages.

It sees Jason Isaacs, 60, playing Cary, and is partly based on Dyan’s 2011 memoir ‘Dear Cary: My Life with Cary Grant’, on which she is an executive producer along with their 57-year-old daughter Jennifer Grant.

The show exposes the tempestuous side to Dyan and Cary’s marriage, which included controlling behaviour and the actor forcing his wife to take LSD.

It also delves into Cary’s childhood, which included not knowing his mum had been placed in a mental asylum by his father for three decades.

Dyan also declared about loving life and exercising into her old age: “I’m living now. I just came to understand that there is something bigger than me that I can trust because I can’t trust a lot of what is out there because it changes its mind all the time.

“I’ve come to a place in my life where I can eat anything but I do work out.

“I try and do something at least three or four times a week.”