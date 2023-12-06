Dame Helen Mirren will present Adele with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event.

The 78-year-old actress received the prestigious honour herself in 2010 following her achievements in the film industry and organisers are now thrilled that she will "pass the torch" to singer Adele, 35, when the celebrations get underway at their breakfast gala on December 7 with a host of other A-Listers in attendance.

Co-editors in chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan said: "We’re honored to have 2010’s Sherry Lansing Leadership Award honoree pass the torch this year to Adele.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to Will Ferrell, Camila Cabello, Lily Gladstone, Dua Lipa, Billie Lourd and Bryan Lourd for joining us to celebrate the occasion in support of our mentorship program and to help these young women achieve their dreams."

The 'Someone Like You' songstress has been awarded numerous Grammy and BRIT Awards throughout her career in the music industry but now the celebrity media outlet is to honour her with the prestigious leadership accolade - which is named after the first woman to head up a Hollywood studio - following her "groundbreaking" career as a musician.

Organisers said: "Adele has had a groundbreaking career that has established her as one of the all-time greats: a brilliant songwriter, a stunning vocalist, a top-notch performer, and an artist whose talents have no limit. She has set a standard of excellence not only as a female performer but a performer, period. Her accolades — from multiple Grammys to her Emmy and Oscar — attest to that. In addition, she’s used her platform to inspire and help others. She is truly deserving of this award."

The 'Hello' hitmaker' - who has sold more than 170 million records since beginning her career as a teenager in the late 2000s - joins a host of other stars who have received the award, including former 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston, talk show legend Oprah Winfrey and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

Sherry Lansing said: "Adele is a singular talent who has captivated the world with her incredible music. Beyond that, she paved the way for female artists to embrace their authentic selves and define their own voices and careers at a critical moment for women in music, empowering countless other female artists to do the same. I could not be more thrilled that Adele is receiving the award that bears my name.”