Reba McEntire has dismissed rumours she's engaged to boyfriend Rex Lin after she was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand.

The 68-year-old country singer sparked speculation about a third trip down the aisle when she was seen sporting a large sparkler at a press event for her TV show 'The Voice' earlier this week, but Reba is adamant the piece is not an engagement ring.

Speaking to ETOnline.com, she explained: "I just found it ... I told [brand manager] Leslie: 'Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it'."

Interviewer Cassie DiLaura then explained she's currently planning her own wedding and asked: "Am I still the only one planning a wedding?" and Reba replied: "Yes you are."

The country music superstar first met Rex back in 1991 before reconnecting in January 2020, but he lived in Los Angeles while the singer was splitting her time between homes in Oklahoma and Nashville and it meant they had to conduct their romance over the phone and via Zoom after the coronavirus led to travel restrictions.

Reba revealed have been "pretty much inseparable ever since" they managed to meet up in June 2020, telling PEOPLE: "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on.

"Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. "And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career.

"It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too.”

Reba has been married twice before - to Charlie Battles and Narvel Blackstock - and she's open to the idea of getting hitched for a third time. During a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the singer was asked if she would ever marry her "Sugar Tot" and she responded: "My Sugar Tot? That would be up to him. I've been married twice, he's never been married, so if he wants to, that's totally up to him."