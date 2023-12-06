Chris Martin will "always see" Gwyneth Paltrow as a member of his family.

The 46-year-old rock star was married to Hollywood actress Gwyneth, 51, from 2003 until 2016 and has Apple, 19, as well as 17-year-old Moses with her but even though he is now in a long-term relationship with Dakota Johnson, 34, an insider has claimed that he will always be "very close" to his ex-wife as they continue to raise their children together.

A source told UsWeekly: "Chris couldn’t feel more grateful that he and Gwyneth have managed their co-parenting relationship so seamlessly. He still feels very close to Gwyneth, He will always look at her as family.

"[Chris] loves that Dakota and Gwyneth have grown close over the years and their friendship is a really beautiful thing to see."

Meanwhile, the Goop founder - who is now married to producer Brad Falchuk - explained that she now sees Coldplay frontman Chris as more of a "brother "to her than a romantic partner, although she will always be "grateful" to him for giving her her children.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, she said: "He's like my brother. You know, he's my family. I love him.

"And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say. I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now. We just looked at each other. We were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?'"

In recent years, the couple have made a point of spending the Christmas season together, with an insider explaining that they always keep things "amicable" for the holiday season.

A source told E! News: "They always keep it very amicable around the holidays and they have remained good friends.

"Gwyneth and Chris try to keep things as normal as possible for their children, and always have a good time together as a family unit. They try to plan at least one family vacation together per year for the sake of the kids. The children are used to the family dynamic now and love when they are all are able to be together."