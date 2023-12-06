Andrew and Tristan Tate admitted they are are not fans of the GTA (Grand Theft Auto) franchise.

The brothers became controversial social media stars after they both condoned and associated with a misogynistic internet culture on platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Although they both advocate for strong masculinity, neither of them are particularly keen on the GTA titles created by Rockstar North, which contain plenty of typically-masculine activities and behaviours.

In a recent stream that aired on the platform Rumble, Andrew, 37, and Tristan, 35, revealed they don’t care for the gaming franchise.

Responding to a viewer who asked the former kickboxer what his thoughts on the recent GTA VI trailer was, Andrew replied: “New GTA VI is out, have you ever played any GTAs? I’ve never played any of them.”

Tristan then explained that he refused to play the games, as he considered them to promote unnecessary and harmful societal values.

He said: “Video games aren’t necessarily evil … I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18 – 21 maybe – playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers.

“I just don’t think that’s good for society. With all the amazing graphics and engines and whatever people put into these video games, I feel like you could create a better objective with the game. Maybe you are the police officer, maybe you are trying to stop criminals.”