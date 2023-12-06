Alfie Boe settles Die Hard Christmas debate

Alfie Boe has proved that 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie.

The 50-year-old tenor has teamed up with Disney+ and The Kingdom Choir to release 'Ode to Die Hard' – a new take on Beethoven's piece that features in the original soundtrack of the 1988 action movie – to settle the annual debate as to whether the Bruce Willis-led flick is a festive film.

'Ode to Die Hard' celebrates the movie as a Christmas tradition and also explores why it sparks debate year after year.

New research from YouGov reveals that the nation is still divided over the Christmas question – and three-quarters (76 per cent) argue that it should be considered a festive film as New York City police detective John McClane is forced into action on Christmas Eve, with an additional 62 per cent highlighting that it is set at a Christmas party.

However, 33 per cent disagree that 'Die Hard' should be watched at Christmas and nearly a third of those polled (31 per cent) have argued about the picture's status as a Yuletide film with friends, family, or colleagues.

Alfie said: "For me, 'Die Hard' is one of those movies I can watch over and over again; it’s timeless and definitely a Christmas classic. Everyone has their own view, I am sure, but for me, it has all the ingredients that make up a festive film, from the setting to the soundtrack.

"We thought this would be a fun way to get people into the Christmas spirit and acknowledge one of the most enduring Christmas debates once and for all. Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? This song says it all. Everybody had a lot of fun making the track and I think that comes across, so I hope it brings a smile to anyone watching too!"

