Jacob Elordi admits that 'Saltburn' and 'Priscilla' "meshed together" in his head as he made the two movies just weeks apart.

The 26-year-old actor features in the psychological thriller as the wealthy Oxford University student Felix Catton and Sofia Coppola's biopic as Elvis Presley and was unable to differentiate between the films.

Asked if the roles had anything in common, Jacob told Vanity Fair: "That's a funny question. I made 'Priscilla' three weeks after 'Saltburn'. So they're strangely meshed together in my head because I'd shoot all day in London, and then I'd go home to my Elvis cave, which was my hotel room, which was sort of all pictures of Priscilla.

"But I think, other than both of them having a kind of ginormous house between Saltburn and Graceland, I'm not sure if Felix has too much of Elvis Presley in it."

However, the 'Kissing Booth' star was grateful for the lack of time between the two pictures as he would have "overthought" the entire process otherwise.

The Australian actor said: "I think that the short time is what made it work for me in my head. If I'd had too long to worry about it, I would have been in a bit of strife because I would have overthought the whole thing.

"I had to do this British accent in 'Saltburn', so I got to lose that really quickly when I went into the Memphis drawl. But having the three weeks just gave me not a lot of time to worry about it."

Jacob added: "But at the time before I'd started both of them, I thought it was going to be impossible because I'd gotten them around the same time."