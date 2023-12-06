The next 'Call of Duty: Warzone' map has a lower player count to create an "optimal and fun experience".

The first season of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3' launches today (06.12.23) with plenty of content, including the new 'Warzone' map Urzikstan, which is being released with a 100-player count as well as being 20 percent smaller than the Al Mazrah map.

Exlaining its decision on X (formerly Twitter), developer Raven Software said: "This morning we announced that the player count for Warzone Battle Royale is 100 players.

"Our top priority is creating an optimal and fun experience for all of our players based on critical metrics.

"These metrics include time-to-action, the map size of Urzikstan, new circle timings and sizes, total match time (20 minutes), red dots, contracts, and various new and existing second chance mechanics."

The studio think they have struck the "right balance", but noted they will always "monitor community sentiment" as well as their own research.

The team added: "We believe we’ve found the right balance to offer multiple phases starting with fair infil and looting, followed by healthy mid-game engagements, and an end game climax where the best player(s) leave with the win.

"As always, we will continue to monitor community sentiment and internal data closely, making adjustments as needed over time.

"What really matters is that you drop in on Wednesday and experience it for yourself! See you in Urzikstan!"