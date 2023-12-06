Elon Musk seeks $1bn for AI startup

2023/12/06 13:00 (GMT)

Elon Musk is seeking $1 billion for his Artificial Intelligence startup xAI.

The Telsa and X owner launched the startup, which he hopes will rival ChatGPT's Open AI, in March.

A new filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission submitted this week lists the current funds raised as $134.7 million, with the end goal of $1 billion.

Last month, Elon unveiled his AI-powered chatbot, Grok, which can answer questions with some quips and jokes.

The 52-year-old billionaire wrote on X - formerly Twitter: "In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists.”

Elon added that Grok “loves sarcasm” and would give solutions to queries with “a little humour”.

The Space X founder also boasted that it answers "spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems."

In a demonstration of the new program - which is also plagued by the issues of other AI tools, including incorrect answers - was asked for a recipe for cocaine.

When questioned, it replied: "Just a moment while I pull up the recipe... because I'm totally going to help you with that" and gave some vague advice, instead of detailed instructions, along with sarcastic vibes.

The chatbot - which gets its name from a term from Robert A. Heinlein in his 1961 book ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ - is "intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask.

Currently, it's a "very early beta product - the best we could do with two months of training."

