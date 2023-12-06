WhatsApp allows iOS users to spend pictures and video in original quality

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to send pictures and videos in their original quality for iOS.

The feature is expected to come to Android in the future.

However, there is the slight con that it will take up more data.

The latest update comes after the messaging app announced that status updates can be shared on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the Meta-owned encrypted texting service - which boasts an estimated two billion users - allowed senders to amend messages up to 15 minutes after sending.

In a blog post, they said: "From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats.

"All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.”

Messages that have been updated are marked “edited” so people receiving them will know but previous drafts are available.

