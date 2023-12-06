Julia Roberts wishes she could tell her younger self that everything was going to turn out okay.

The 56-year-old actress has been a mainstay in Hollywood since starring in classics like 'Steel Magnolias' and 'Pretty Woman' and has since gone on to win an Oscar but if she could go back in time, she would reassure herself about the future and joked that she would advise herself to "not pluck" her eyebrows.

Asked what advice she would give her younger self, she told this week's edition of People: "Stand up straighter. It's all going to be okay, and don’t pluck your eyebrows."

The 'Erin Brockovich' star appears alongside fellow Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the new Netflix thriller 'Leave the World Behind' and in the joint interview, he admitted he wishes he could tell his younger self to be "patient" about things.

He said: "Be patient because things will unfold as they should. I always tell myself to be prayerful, patient, and persistent. Those three things and I feel you’ve got it all, in my humble opinion.”

Meanwhile, the thriller - which focuses on a family whose rental home is subjected to a cyberattack that takes out their devices before two strangers arrive at the door - may fit into the genre of horri but Mahershala admitted that these days he "doesn't like to be scared" by a movie.

He said: "Not anymore. I loved it as a kid. I watched 'Friday the 13th' at eight or nine years old. Horror films and creature features. Then I got in my teens and drifted away from all that, and just as an adult I’m not that interested in being scared. ... Roller coasters, I’m good."

Julia added: "I used to like roller coasters when I was a kid growing up in Georgia; the Scream Machine at Six Flags was pretty great!"