Bruce Wills' family is said to be "soaking up every moment" with him while they still can.

The 'Die Hard' actor, 68, has frontotemporal dementia (FTR) - an uncommon form of the disease which causes a deterioration in personality, behaviour, and language - and now an insider has claimed that despite the sad nature of the situation, it has actually "brought the whole family closer together" as they rally round to support him.

A source told this week's edition of UsWeekly: "Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good. This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him. [Everything] revolves around him Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him."

Bruce - who is married to model Emma Heming Willis, 45, but has daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore - became a grandfather for the first time when his eldest welcomed daughter Louetta in April and a second insider went on to add that the 'House Bunny' star is keen to make sure the little one is "involved" with him as much as possible.

The source said: "Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. Rumer wants to make sure Louetta knows [Bruce]. She wants him to be actively involved in Louetta’s life. It’s a very special bond."

Just weeks ago, Emma admitted she feels fortunate for the "resources" she has during such a difficult time even though she feels "guilty" that others don't have access to them as well.

She told Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper: "I struggle with guilt, knowing that I have resources that others don't.

"When I'm able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it's not lost on me that not all care partners can do that.

"When what I share about our family's journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern."