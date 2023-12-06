Cher's gelato brand is sold in an ice cream van which plays her songs to entice customers.

The 77-year-old pop legend has started her own company called Cherlato - which features unusual flavours such as avocado - and she's now revealed the sweet treats are sold from a truck equipped with a sound system to belt out her greatest hits instead of a traditional ice cream van jingle.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware' podcast, the 'Believe' star explained: "We have a huge truck. What we wanted to do too was go to neighbourhoods so we would find out what kind of people liked it or were interested or you know ...

"They play Cher songs. They just play them. Oh, also you have to look up the van because it's got pictures of me all over it but really funny, and it's all the colours are like a rainbow. It's something that would make you want to go up to it."

She added of her decision to launch the company: "I love ice cream. I've been eating ... There are pictures of me eating ice cream all over the world. So when I was in New Zealand and went, my sister Jen bought me some ice cream and I went, 'This is the best ice cream I've ever tasted'.

"So I went to the shop and the first thing I saw was a huge glass-like apothecary kind of thing with golden cones in it. I was like, So beautiful. I thought I could make earrings out of these, but they were carved beautifully and then hand gold.

"So I started talking to Japple, who was the man who made it and designed all the ice creams. He has unbelievable, like, designs on some of his ice cream. I mean, they're more like sculptures. So we started to talk and I said, You know I've always wanted to have ice cream, you know, an ice cream company but I never met the right person. So it took us like five years."