Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old schoolgirl when she was in the 11th grade.

The 54-year-old rapper and business mogul has been hit by the fourth allegation of abuse after he recently settled out of court with his singer ex-girlfriend Cassie, 37, following her filing a suit accusing him of rape and abuse.

He’s now been hit by four allegations of abuse in three weeks – prompting Diddy to furiously hit back at the latest claims minutes after they emerged.

Diddy raged in a statement to Page Six: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Diddy’s latest accuser alleges she was 17 when she was drugged and raped by him, his longtime associate Harve Pierre and another, as yet unnamed, man in 2003.

The filing includes a photo of the accuser, referred to as ‘Ms Doe’ sitting on Diddy’s lap when he was aged 34, and alleges his apparent assault left her suffering “significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years”.

His accuser says in her lawsuit she was in high school and out with friends at a club in Detroit, Michigan, in 2003 when she first met Harve, the former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, who told her she was “hot”.

He then allegedly insisted that his “best friend” and “brother” Diddy would love to meet her, and is said to have called the rapper who is said to have told her on a phone call she should fly to New York with Pierre.

She alleges she was forced to give Harve, who had been smoking crack cocaine, oral sex before they boarded a flight to Teterboro airport in New Jersey.

The accuser says she was taken to Daddy’s House Recording Studio, owned by Diddy and Bad Boy, where she claims to have been plied with drugs and alcohol by the rapper and his associates.

Her filing claims she was raped first in a bathroom at the studios by Diddy, who removed her underwear and forced himself on her as she “hung over” a sink.