Olly Murs is expecting his first child with his wife Amelia Tank.

The singer, 39, and the bodybuilder, 31, who married in July, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday (06.12.23) evening.

They shared a photo of themselves dressed in Christmas jumpers while excited Olly held up a photo from their ultrasound scan while pointing at Amelia’s growing baby bump.

He captioned it: “Baby Murs due 2024.”

The pair, who married on Osea Island, Essex, were congratulated by a string of their famous friends.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Dianne Buswell, 34, said: “Congrats guys”, while TV host Davina McCall, 56, exclaimed: “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Ronan Keating, 46, marked the news with a clapping hands emoji.

When Olly and Amelia married the singer spoke of his hopes of becoming a dad, adding to Hello! magazine: “We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around.

“It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say, ‘This is where we got married.’”

In another chat with OK! magazine he added: “I’m not sure I’m going to go for six kids, but of course I’d love to have children.”

Olly – who couldn’t hold back tears as he watched Amelia arrive at their wedding in her custom wedding gown – also opened up about the moment, saying: “I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love.

“I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!”

Olly and Amelia’s wedding was nicknamed Murs Fest and saw a series of big names perform, including Olly and fellow singer Craig David.