Taylor Swift has been named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer-songwriter, 33, was announced on Wednesday (06.12.23) as the recipient of the annual honour after suggesting 2023 had so far felt like a “breakthrough” moment in her stellar career.

She said: “It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33. And for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that.”

Taylor had been on the shortlist for the title as one of nine candidates for it, alongside the likes of the film Barbie 2023 and King Charles.

TIME has said the Person of the Year honour is given to someone who has “shaped the headlines”, and it declared: “In a tradition that dates back to 1927, TIME’s Person of the Year is the annual designation for the person, group or concept that most shaped the headlines, for good or ill.”

Taylor appears on the cover of TIME magazine to mark the honour, and was interviewed by the outlet – with one photo shared following the announcement that she had become the latest recipient showing the singer on the cover with her cat Benjamin Button.

Her Eras Tour this year has been a spectacular success, and it’s set to resume in 2024.

Taylor is still scheduled to perform in the countries including Australia, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.

The singer also released her albums ‘Speak Now Taylor's Version’ and ‘1989 Taylor’s Version’ in July and October respectively – which are re-recorded versions of her albums ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’, which were released in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Taylor was also recently named Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the Year, with the streaming platform sharing that there were more than 26 billion streams of her music this year.

She has also been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023.