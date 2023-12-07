Heather Rae El Moussa is not returning to 'Selling Sunset'.

The 36-year-old actress has confirmed she won't be back on the Netflix reality show if it returns for another season.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know what I'm allowed to say, so I'm not gonna say anything.

"I don't know what to tell though. I'm not in the know. [But] I'm not returning to 8."

She added: "If there's even an 8, I don't know if they've announced anything."

Instead, Heather and her husband Tarek El Moussa, 42, have another season of their own real estate show 'The Flipping El Moussas' on the way.

She teased: "I am filming season 2 of The Flipping El Moussas.

"So we have some exciting news coming out very soon!"

Meanwhile, Heather was recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease.

The realtor - who welcomed her first child, son Tristan, with her spouse, in January - discovered she has the autoimmune disease after feeling fatigued and noticing inconsistencies with her milk supply.

She told TODAY.com: "I remember saying to my assistant, ‘I feel like I’m dead'. My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better. Filming was absolutely brutal because I could barely get out of bed."

“I was like, ‘I’m probably just foggy because of mom brain'. When [my doctor] told me what I had, I was in total shock."

According to The Mayo Clinic: "Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland. An autoimmune disorder is an illness caused by the immune system attacking healthy tissues. In Hashimoto's disease, immune-system cells lead to the death of the thyroid's hormone-producing cells.

"Symptoms can include fatigue and sluggishness, increased sleepiness, muscle aches tenderness and stiffness, problems with memory or concentration, hair loss...."

Since starting to take medicine for the condition, Heather has been feeling "much better".

While Tristan is her first child, Heather is also stepmother to Tarek's children Brayden, eight, and Taylor, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.