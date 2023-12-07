'It's the best': Maid star Margaret Qualley made up with married life with Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley gushed that being married to Jack Antonoff is "the best".

The 'Maid' actress, 29, married the 39-year-old musician in a star-studded wedding in August, after two years together, and she is loving married life together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I absolutely love it, yeah! It's the best."

Margaret recently beamed that she couldn't be happier to be "making a home" with him.

She told America's Harper's Bazaar magazine: “I am so happy that I found my person. And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’m so excited and so at ease all at once...

“Until about a month before I met Jack, I never had any furniture. I would always have these s***** little apartments and move around from one place to another with a mattress on the floor and an Ikea lamp.

"I never made a home at all. I didn’t care; I cared about movies. I would use my sister’s basement in L.A. as a spot to keep my things. But I didn’t invest in that part of my life.

“It’s really exciting now to be making a home and to have something to care for.”

The 28-year-old star wants to have children one day but she isn't ready just yet.

She added: “I just want to do everything with Jack. One day I want kids, and I’m not there yet, and I want to keep doing movies. And that’s about all I know.”

The happy couple tied the knot in New Jersey in a ceremony attended by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingne, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

