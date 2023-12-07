Halle Berry has "bonded" with Angelina Jolie over their "divorces and exes".

The Oscar-winning actress will star alongside Angelina, 48, in her new film project 'Maude v Maude', and Halle has revealed that they actually spent some time together discussing their love lives.

The 57-year-old actress - who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez - told Variety: "We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that."

Despite this, Halle acknowledged that their friendship actually got off to a "rocky start".

The Hollywood actress - whose co-star has also been married three times - shared: "We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together."

'Maude v Maude' marks Halle's first directorial project since 'Bruised', the 2020 MMA drama.

Halle has described making 'Bruised' as "hell" and she thinks it was a "miracle" that Netflix ever bought the movie.

She added: "Because I was a woman, and a black woman, the treatment I received and the things I had to put up with were unconscionable.

"If I were a white man or even a black man, it would have been easier. It’s amazing I even made it and a miracle Netflix bought it."

Halle previously described directing as the "hardest thing" she's done in her career.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was harrowing.

"It was the hardest thing I’ve done in my professional career, because the character was a big, huge character that required a lot of my time and attention and preparation, and then directing for the first time also required a lot of my time, attention and preparation. So I was burning the candle at both ends, which made for super long days, really stressful days.

"But at the end of the day, I was engrossed in doing something that I loved and something that I felt passionate about."