Ryan Reynolds is determined to preserve the "magic" of 'Deadpool 3'.

The 47-year-old actor - who has enjoyed huge success with the 'Deadpool' film franchise - has taken to social media after some behind-the-scenes photos from the set recently leaked online.

Responding to the photo leak, Ryan wrote on Instagram: "Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.

"Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy - and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket.

"I love making this movie. (sic)"

Ryan stars alongside Hugh Jackman in 'Deadpool 3', and he previously admitted that he's relished working with his showbiz pal.

Ryan told 'ET Canada': "It’s been fun. He and I are both really excited. We’ve wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time."

Ryan also admitted to "pestering" Hugh about joining the franchise.

He said: "I never stopped. I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think … I believe in timing … and I think he was ready."