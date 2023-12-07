Virgin Atlantic has launched its first lifestyle collection.

The airline - which was founded by Richard Branson, whose Virgin Enterprises still owns 51 percent of the company - has worked with British designers Fenella Smith and Oliver Co. on a new range "inspired by the needs" of the brand's customers.

Premium items in the collection include a Queen of the Skies jumper inspired by the famous 'Fly Virgin Atlantic' sweater worn by Princess Diana in the 1980s.

The item - priced at £70 - is available in navy and cream.

The range includes a jumper featuring the airlines LGBTQ+ mascot Oscar, as well as a "luxury canvas travel tote", flight bag, jumpers and t-shirts emblazoned with "the airline's iconic flying icons", a "runway ready pouch" and passport holders.

Luggage tags and branded playing cards are also available, as well as Virgin Atlantic's pronoun badges, which were introduced last year as part of the airline's updated uniform policy.

Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, commented: "On our mission to be the most loved travel company, we’re committed to elevating our customer experience at every opportunity. Our passion for design is one of the things our customers love most, and this brand new travel range will enhance their journey, both on and off the runway.

“Collaborating with talented British designers Fenella Smith and Oliver Co, we've curated a collection of responsibly crafted pieces, each underpinned by our commitment to providing a premium experience, while making every customer touchpoint as sustainable as possible.”

Fenella Smith added: "Virgin Atlantic's iconic brand and focus on seeing things differently align perfectly with my creative vision of celebrating colourful self-expression.

"My pieces for the collection place Virgin Atlantic's vibrant red at the forefront, creating stylish accessories that are perfect no matter what the occasion.

"Each has been crafted to not only capture the airline's elegance but to also serve as a canvas for self-expression."

Meanwhile, Matthew Oliver - who serves as founder and creative director of Oliver Co. - pointed to the way the collection presents both the airline's style, as well as "our shared dedication to minimising our environmnelta impact".

He said: “Our pieces for Virgin Atlantic’s first-ever lifestyle collection are a celebration of the airline's iconic colours through design-led travel essentials made from the latest in material innovation."

To explore Virgin Atlantic's debut lifestyle collection and bring a touch of Virgin Atlantic's spirit into your daily life, visit https://corporate.virginatlantic.com/gb/en/lifestyle-collection.html