Taylor Swift had already been dating Travis Kelce for two months when she went public with their relationship.

The 33-year-old pop superstar announced to the world that she and NFL star Travis, 34, were an item in September but has now revealed that they actually started dating when she was mentioned on his podcast in July as she noted that neither of them would be "psychotic enough" to stage their first date in public.

She told TIME Magazine: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game (that he played in), we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game.

"We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

The 'Anti Hero' hitmaker - who has been named TIME's Person of the Year 2023 - went on to add that in going public, the pair have been able to "support" each other rather than keep quiet about things and then have to go to an "extreme amount of effort" to keep things under wraps.

She said: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.

"I’m just there to support Travis. Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life."